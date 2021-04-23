BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.52 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock traded down $3.00 on Friday, reaching $57.42. 6,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $15.43 and a twelve month high of $63.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.03, a PEG ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.89.

In related news, CFO Gregory Levin sold 16,135 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $958,741.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,342 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,901.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,875 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.64.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

