BitMax Token Price Reaches $1.85 on Exchanges (BTMX)

BitMax Token (CURRENCY:BTMX) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 22nd. One BitMax Token coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003421 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, BitMax Token has traded 35.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitMax Token has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and $13.93 million worth of BitMax Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BitMax Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00068466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019278 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00094116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $360.81 or 0.00700080 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,412.99 or 0.08562527 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000335 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00048267 BTC.

BitMax Token Coin Profile

BitMax Token is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. BitMax Token’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. The Reddit community for BitMax Token is /r/BitMax . BitMax Token’s official Twitter account is @BitMax_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BitMax Token is medium.com/bitmax-io . The official website for BitMax Token is bitmax.io

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling BitMax Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitMax Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitMax Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitMax Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitMax Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitMax Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.