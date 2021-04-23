Bitcoin Zero Price Hits $0.0035 on Major Exchanges (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $100,542.43 and approximately $592.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Zero coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Zero has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002014 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.17 or 0.00062768 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $137.09 or 0.00276065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003900 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00025389 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,561.84 or 0.99803238 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $318.21 or 0.00640783 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $507.55 or 0.01022058 BTC.

Bitcoin Zero Coin Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 29,010,752 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net

