Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS) were down 2.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.80 and last traded at $14.80. Approximately 466 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 275,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.22.

Several analysts have recently commented on BVS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Bioventus from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.31.

Bioventus (NYSE:BVS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $98.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.43 million.

In other Bioventus news, SVP Katrina J. Church bought 2,500 shares of Bioventus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bioventus Company Profile (NYSE:BVS)

Bioventus Inc a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing clinically treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company provides osteoarthritic joint pain treatment and joint preservation products, including Durolane, a single injection therapy; GELSYN-3, a three injection therapy; and SUPARTZ FX, a five injection therapy.

