BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Insider Sells $532,096.56 in Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.58, for a total transaction of $532,096.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,931,548.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $32.92 on Friday. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $47.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.20 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -45.10, a PEG ratio of 50.41 and a beta of 1.55.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 12.67% and a return on equity of 0.53%. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.43 million. On average, analysts anticipate that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,629 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 260,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,392,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 6.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,779 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLFS. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BioLife Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.10.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

