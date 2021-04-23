Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) Price Target Raised to $76.00 at Morgan Stanley

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BHVN. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $96.17.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $75.21 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average is $82.07. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $42.74 and a 1-year high of $100.77.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($3.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.89) by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $35.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.85) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 350900.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will post -12.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John W. Childs bought 13,157 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.00 per share, with a total value of $999,932.00. Also, Director John W. Childs bought 10,000 shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.14 per share, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,532,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,629,310.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning lifted its holdings in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 88.2% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,510,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 80,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,989 shares during the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological diseases and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as id developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine and other non-migraine indications; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

