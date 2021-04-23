Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.63. The stock had a trading volume of 895,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,414. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.98. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

