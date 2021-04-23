Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB traded up $3.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $262.63. The stock had a trading volume of 895,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,414. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $269.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.98. Biogen has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Biogen from $351.00 to $343.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank cut Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Biogen from $236.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.31.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Earnings History for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.