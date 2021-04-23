Biodesix, Inc.’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on April 26th (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Biodesix’s (NASDAQ:BDSX) lock-up period will end on Monday, April 26th. Biodesix had issued 4,000,000 shares in its public offering on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $72,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the end of Biodesix’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Biodesix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Biodesix from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biodesix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biodesix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of NASDAQ BDSX opened at $18.27 on Friday. Biodesix has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $31.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.78.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $27.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Biodesix will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Biodesix in the 4th quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Biodesix in the 4th quarter valued at about $224,000.

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

