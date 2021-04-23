BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BLRDF) were down 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $20.20 and last traded at $20.20. Approximately 846 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.48.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BLRDF shares. SEB Equities cut BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Pareto Securities upgraded BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SEB Equity Research downgraded BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.86.

BillerudKorsnÃ¤s AB (publ) provides fiber based packaging materials and solutions in Sweden and internationally. It operates through three segments: Division Paper, Division Board, and Division Solutions. The Division Paper segment offers kraft and sack paper for manufacturing, medical equipment, and consumer segments.

Further Reading: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BillerudKorsnäs AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.