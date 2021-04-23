Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Hold” Rating for L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY)

Berenberg Bank restated their hold rating on shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

LRLCY has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut L’Oréal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Monday. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded L’Oréal to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.00.

Shares of LRLCY stock opened at $83.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.90, a PEG ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its 200 day moving average is $73.79. L’Oréal has a twelve month low of $51.52 and a twelve month high of $84.00.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.752 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

