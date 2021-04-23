Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.

Shares of LON WJG opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of £599.42 million and a P/E ratio of 28.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 219.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.66. Watkin Jones has a 52-week low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.14).

About Watkin Jones

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Residential, and Accommodation Management segments. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and traditional residential property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent property.

