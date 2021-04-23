Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.66% from the company’s current price.
Shares of LON WJG opened at GBX 234 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.74, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.70. The company has a market cap of £599.42 million and a P/E ratio of 28.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 219.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 185.66. Watkin Jones has a 52-week low of GBX 125.92 ($1.65) and a 52-week high of GBX 240 ($3.14).
About Watkin Jones
Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for Watkin Jones Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watkin Jones and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.