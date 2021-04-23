Berenberg Bank Raises The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Price Target to GBX 1,180

The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) had its price objective raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 990 ($12.93) to GBX 1,180 ($15.42) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

VTC traded down GBX 5 ($0.07) on Thursday, reaching GBX 1,285 ($16.79). 18,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,387. The firm has a market capitalization of £588.57 million and a PE ratio of -111.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,152.90 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 941.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Vitec Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 610 ($7.97) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,390 ($18.16).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd.

In other The Vitec Group news, insider Ian P. McHoul bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 997 ($13.03) per share, with a total value of £49,850 ($65,129.34).

About The Vitec Group

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

