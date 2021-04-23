Berenberg Bank Boosts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 2,020

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,020 ($26.39) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

TPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($21.56) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Shore Capital reissued a sell rating and issued a GBX 1,644 ($21.48) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,533 ($20.03) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,375 ($17.96) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,460 ($19.07) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travis Perkins presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,549.50 ($20.24).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 1,628.50 ($21.28) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -180.94. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 902.80 ($11.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,582.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,388.87.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Stuart J. Chambers bought 238 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,472 ($19.23) per share, for a total transaction of £3,503.36 ($4,577.16). Also, insider Pete Redfern bought 27 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,362 ($17.79) per share, for a total transaction of £367.74 ($480.45). Insiders have purchased 284 shares of company stock worth $416,469 over the last quarter.

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.