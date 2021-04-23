Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) PT Raised to $29.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) had its price objective hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the retailer’s stock.

BBBY has been the subject of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Standpoint Research cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $26.42 on Monday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $4.59 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $4,251,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $384,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 20.1% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 32,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 620.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,730 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 70,390 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.