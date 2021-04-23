Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report issued on Monday, April 19th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin forecasts that the retailer will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BBBY. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bed Bath & Beyond has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.92.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $4.59 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 20,050 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter worth $43,000.

In other news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $75,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,880.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.45 per share, for a total transaction of $509,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,654,571.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 23,500 shares of company stock worth $596,835 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

