Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $111.75.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Beam Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ:BEAM traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.51. The stock had a trading volume of 999,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,411. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.61. Beam Therapeutics has a one year low of $14.80 and a one year high of $126.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($1.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 529,075.00% and a negative return on equity of 103.41%. Research analysts predict that Beam Therapeutics will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,773,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $1,064,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,697,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,141,000 after purchasing an additional 59,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. 49.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beam Therapeutics Company Profile

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

