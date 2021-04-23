Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) PT Raised to $63.00 at Loop Capital

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on BECN. Northcoast Research cut Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Truist upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $47.69.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $54.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.82. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52 week low of $16.93 and a 52 week high of $57.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.12 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.26 and a 200-day moving average of $43.06.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,460.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 76,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,660,984 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $185,000.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

