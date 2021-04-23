BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 14.85%.

Shares of BCBP stock opened at $13.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.13 million, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. BCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. TheStreet upgraded BCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

BCB Bancorp Company Profile

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including savings and club accounts, interest and non-interest-bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

