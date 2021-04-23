Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.28.

Several research firms have weighed in on BTE. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.60 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$1.20 to C$1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Baytex Energy from C$0.70 to C$0.85 in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Get Baytex Energy alerts:

TSE BTE traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$1.24. 1,598,004 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,026,138. Baytex Energy has a one year low of C$0.33 and a one year high of C$1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$1.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$699.26 million and a P/E ratio of -0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.12, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Baytex Energy (TSE:BTE) (NYSE:BTE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$233.64 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Baytex Energy will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baytex Energy Company Profile

Baytex Energy Corp., an oil and gas company, acquires, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and in the Eagle Ford, the United States. The company offers light oil and condensate, heavy oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. Its principal oil and natural gas properties include the Eagle Ford property in Texas, Viking and Lloydminster properties in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Peace River and Duvernay properties in Alberta.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Baytex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baytex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.