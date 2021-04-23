BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. BayCom had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 7.04%.

BCML stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.96. The stock had a trading volume of 212 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.32. BayCom has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The stock has a market cap of $201.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp operates as the bank holding company for United Business Bank that provides various financial services to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts. It also provides commercial and multifamily real estate loans, including owner-occupied and investor real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as equipment loans and working capital lines of credit; small business administration loans; construction and land loans; agriculture-related loans; and consumer loans comprising installment loans, unsecured and secured personal lines of credit, and overdraft protection.

