Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 2,060 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Bartlett & Co. LLC reduced its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 42.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,762 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,060 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPC. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPC stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of -89.07 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $67.12 and a 1-year high of $123.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $116.28 and a 200 day moving average of $103.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.815 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.29%.

GPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Genuine Parts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.83.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

