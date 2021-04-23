Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 200 Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bartlett & Co. LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 109.1% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 11.1% in the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 4,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $685,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 43.2% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 27.4% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 68.6% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $154.66 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.63 and its 200-day moving average is $153.63. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $119.65 and a one year high of $174.04.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

