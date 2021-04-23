Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,635 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Bartlett & Co. LLC lessened its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 25.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,635 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 6,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

BOND stock opened at $110.55 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1-year low of $108.55 and a 1-year high of $113.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.65.

