Bartlett & Co. LLC Sells 1,235 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,519 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 75,550 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,623,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Financial Group Inc. now owns 131,126 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $5,229,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 42,432 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,030,045 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $41,078,000 after buying an additional 165,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,410,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $56,259,000 after buying an additional 225,973 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ WBA opened at $52.58 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.75 and a 200-day moving average of $45.14.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Truist raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

