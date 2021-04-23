Bartlett & Co. LLC Has $766,000 Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Bartlett & Co. LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Allstate during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in The Allstate in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Allstate stock opened at $123.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.90. The stock has a market cap of $37.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $124.24.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Allstate from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.20.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

