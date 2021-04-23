Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CWQXF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Castellum AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CWQXF stock traded up $1.33 on Friday, hitting $24.97. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 891. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average of $24.04. Castellum AB has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $25.20.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

