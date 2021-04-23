Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LDSCY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Land Securities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Land Securities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of LDSCY stock traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $10.37. 12,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,155. Land Securities Group has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.86.

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

