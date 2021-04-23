Barclays Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VIVHY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vivendi in a report on Monday, March 1st. Oddo Bhf upgraded Vivendi from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Vivendi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

VIVHY stock traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,759. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Vivendi has a 52 week low of $20.23 and a 52 week high of $37.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.78. The stock has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.65.

Vivendi SE operates as a content, media, and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas Group, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

