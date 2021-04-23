Barclays Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $925.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $850.00 to $925.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $858.23.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $13.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $809.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is $755.24 and its 200-day moving average is $707.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $827.84.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that BlackRock will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

