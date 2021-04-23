Barclays Boosts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $925.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $850.00 to $925.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.
A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Argus upped their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $949.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on BlackRock from $875.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $858.23.
Shares of BLK stock traded up $13.88 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $809.20. The stock had a trading volume of 5,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,021. The business’s fifty day moving average is $755.24 and its 200-day moving average is $707.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $123.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $827.84.
In other news, insider Marc D. Comerchero sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $808.38, for a total value of $485,028.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.53, for a total value of $1,401,614.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,159 shares of company stock worth $34,947,285. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
