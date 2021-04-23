Barclays Analysts Give HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) a €85.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.00 ($70.59) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €96.40 ($113.41) price objective on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €81.00 ($95.29) target price on shares of HelloFresh and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HelloFresh has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €82.63 ($97.21).

Shares of HFG stock opened at €71.00 ($83.53) on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €65.04 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.20, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.77. HelloFresh has a one year low of €30.42 ($35.79) and a one year high of €77.90 ($91.65). The firm has a market cap of $12.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.02.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

