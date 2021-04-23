BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) Announces Earnings Results

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

BKU traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.86. 3,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,686. BankUnited has a 12-month low of $13.47 and a 12-month high of $50.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of BankUnited from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. BankUnited currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.15.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $150,257.21. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sanjiv Sobti sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.41, for a total transaction of $148,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,049 shares in the company, valued at $447,111.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BankUnited

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

