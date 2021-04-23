Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF) Rating Reiterated by Societe Generale

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKIMF)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reissued by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bankinter alerts:

Shares of BKIMF remained flat at $$6.74 during trading hours on Friday. Bankinter has a twelve month low of $3.52 and a twelve month high of $7.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.77 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

Read More: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Bankinter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bankinter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.