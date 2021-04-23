Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Bank OZK stock traded up $2.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.29. The stock had a trading volume of 65,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,159. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.94. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $45.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.94%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OZK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bank OZK from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank OZK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.20.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.