Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) Shares Acquired by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 21.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,497 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,146,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 88.7% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 820,771 shares of the bank’s stock worth $62,350,000 after purchasing an additional 385,771 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Bank of Montreal by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 108,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of Montreal during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 39.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bank of Montreal stock opened at $91.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank of Montreal has a 52-week low of $43.26 and a 52-week high of $92.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.75.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The bank reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.40. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 14.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.8402 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 58.12%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from $106.50 to $112.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.44.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

