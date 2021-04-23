Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Declares $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

Bank of America has raised its dividend by 84.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE:BAC opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $40.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $330.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.61.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price objective on Bank of America and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.32.

Bank of America announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

