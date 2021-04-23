Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 511 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,732 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centric Wealth Management grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.5% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the first quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the first quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.69.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $182.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $98.86 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $189.62 and its 200-day moving average is $166.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.94, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $24,288,375.72. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total value of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 864,487 shares of company stock valued at $162,744,151 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.