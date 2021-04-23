Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 488 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NTAP opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $78.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

