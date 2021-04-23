Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 488 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,561 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in NetApp were worth $694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. Norges Bank bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,114,000. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,665,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 515.6% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,286,760 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $151,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,276 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in NetApp by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,331,443 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $220,710,000 after purchasing an additional 800,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in NetApp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $629,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

NTAP opened at $75.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.65. NetApp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.67 and a 52-week high of $78.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.15 and its 200-day moving average is $61.89.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of NetApp from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

