Bangor Savings Bank Lowers Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 34.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total value of $523,212.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.42, for a total transaction of $998,893.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 299,777 shares in the company, valued at $117,938,267.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,917 shares of company stock worth $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PANW shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $378.50.

Shares of PANW opened at $352.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $338.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of -113.81 and a beta of 1.50. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.19 and a 52-week high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

