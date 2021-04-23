Bangor Savings Bank Has $605,000 Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,991,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $54.01 and a 12 month high of $79.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

