Bangor Savings Bank Has $605,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 17.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

EFA opened at $78.27 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.09.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

