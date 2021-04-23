Bangor Savings Bank Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 216.9% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $167.04 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $157.04 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $162.41 and a 200-day moving average of $170.25.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

