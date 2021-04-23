Bangor Savings Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NWL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,964,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Newell Brands by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,705,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940,325 shares during the period. Darrell & King LLC bought a new stake in Newell Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,429,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Newell Brands by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 920,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 471,689 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Newell Brands by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,226,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,197,000 after purchasing an additional 263,850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $26.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.59, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.06. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $27.43.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Newell Brands had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 17.83%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 54.12%.

NWL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Newell Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.