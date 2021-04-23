Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,112 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,969,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 176,441 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,879,000 after purchasing an additional 10,683 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $225,000. Fosun International Ltd grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 27,300 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Financial LLC bought a new position in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,499,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on QCOM. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna downgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.77.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $132.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $73.66 and a 1-year high of $167.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.91. The stock has a market cap of $151.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

