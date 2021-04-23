Bangor Savings Bank Buys 637 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 14.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Nucor were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.7% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 50,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $277,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter worth about $695,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 1.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 119,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 14.7% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $76.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.42. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $35.75 and a 52 week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 53.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.59%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NUE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nucor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Nucor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 47,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total value of $3,672,301.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,299,481.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total value of $423,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,674,343.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,640 shares of company stock valued at $10,290,639. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

