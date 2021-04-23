BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director Sells $345,000.00 in Stock

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) Director William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $345,000.00.

William Scott Martin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 21st, William Scott Martin sold 5,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $342,650.00.

On Monday, March 8th, William Scott Martin sold 7,500 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $541,950.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, William Scott Martin sold 10,000 shares of BancFirst stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $665,000.00.

NASDAQ BANF traded up $2.60 on Friday, reaching $70.48. The company had a trading volume of 76,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,702. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.55 and its 200 day moving average is $60.19. BancFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $29.50 and a 52-week high of $77.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 1.39.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 9.72%. On average, research analysts expect that BancFirst Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 59.5% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BancFirst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors own 37.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

