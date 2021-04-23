Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BNMDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BNMDF stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $9.66.

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

