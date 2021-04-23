Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Posted by on Apr 23rd, 2021 // Comments off

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNMDF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

BNMDF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Banca Mediolanum in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Banca Mediolanum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of BNMDF stock opened at $9.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.56. Banca Mediolanum has a 52 week low of $4.85 and a 52 week high of $9.66.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; savings and investment products, such as equities and bonds, as well as trading services; and insurance and pension products and services.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Analyst Recommendations for Banca Mediolanum (OTCMKTS:BNMDF)

Receive News & Ratings for Banca Mediolanum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banca Mediolanum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.