Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25, Fidelity Earnings reports. Banc of California had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS.

Shares of Banc of California stock opened at $17.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.60 million, a P/E ratio of -90.84, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. Banc of California has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

BANC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Banc of California from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.08.

About Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

