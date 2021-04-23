Banano Trading Up 44.6% This Week (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Banano coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0142 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded 44.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $17.33 million and $281,716.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00063187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.77 or 0.00067780 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002007 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.23 or 0.00018525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $134.60 or 0.00270180 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00162395 BTC.

Banano Profile

Banano is a coin. It launched on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,919,445,880 coins and its circulating supply is 1,217,834,435 coins. Banano’s official website is banano.cc . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Banano is medium.com/banano

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

