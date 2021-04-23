Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) Shares Acquired by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 19.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Baidu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $165.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $315.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $214.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $206.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Baidu, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.94 and a 12 month high of $354.82.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

See Also: What is a stock buyback?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.